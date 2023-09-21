Perpetual Ltd Purchases 380,888 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,888 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $56,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FMX opened at $109.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.47. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $119.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.0001 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

