Perpetual Ltd Purchases 8,700 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $29,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.06.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $113.28 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average is $116.88. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

