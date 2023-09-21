Perpetual Ltd Raises Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,901,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,511 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.69% of Azul worth $39,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Azul by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter valued at $3,449,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Azul by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $862.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.90 to $18.30 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

