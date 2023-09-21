Perpetual Ltd Sells 10,972 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $113,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,580,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI stock opened at $194.96 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

