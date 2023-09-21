Perpetual Ltd Sells 172,100 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,100 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.22% of Flex worth $27,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 55,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Flex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Flex by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

