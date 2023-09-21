Perpetual Ltd Sells 2,597,507 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,286,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,597,507 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Banco Bradesco worth $87,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,804,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523,259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,199,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 206,887 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 12.00%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

