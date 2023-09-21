Perpetual Ltd Sells 40,147 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,147 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned 1.34% of Chart Industries worth $91,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2,076.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.93.

Chart Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

GTLS stock opened at $168.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.59. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.