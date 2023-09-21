Perpetual Ltd Sells 407,683 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,153,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 407,683 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $46,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

PHG opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.