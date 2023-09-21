Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.76

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.76 and last traded at $39.18, with a volume of 65353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLL shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLL

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.97.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Lithium

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Claude Demby sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $35,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 30,825 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,069 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $2,239,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth about $3,605,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 657,042 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $39,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.