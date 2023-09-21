Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

NYSE:PNW opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

