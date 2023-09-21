Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $301.00 at Mizuho

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $294.00 to $301.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PXD opened at $228.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $260,488,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

