PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.368 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

PNM Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $44.80 on Thursday. PNM Resources has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.75 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNM. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 137.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

