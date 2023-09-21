Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Sells C$27,010.00 in Stock

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$27,010.00.

Jennifer Doris Westbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Jennifer Doris Westbury bought 6,250 shares of Pollard Banknote stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00.

Pollard Banknote Trading Down 2.3 %

Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$26.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$706.92 million, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.63. Pollard Banknote Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$15.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of C$130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.4599894 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Stories

