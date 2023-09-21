Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

Portland General Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of POR opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POR

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $50,154.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,160.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 136.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.