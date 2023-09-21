POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

PKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POSCO

POSCO Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in POSCO by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 11.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in POSCO by 4.2% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. POSCO has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.02.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Analysts forecast that POSCO will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About POSCO

)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

