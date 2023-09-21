POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
PKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.
View Our Latest Research Report on POSCO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On POSCO
POSCO Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. POSCO has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.02.
POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Analysts forecast that POSCO will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About POSCO
POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than POSCO
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.