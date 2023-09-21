Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.93.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $142.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day moving average is $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,656 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

