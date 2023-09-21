Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Hovde Group currently has $66.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.86.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB stock opened at $55.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $276.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

