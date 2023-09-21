Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $349,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $349,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $135,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $4,139,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 71.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,686,000 after buying an additional 139,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,156,000 after acquiring an additional 223,962 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 986,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76. Prothena has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

