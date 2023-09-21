Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up approximately 1.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

