Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Increased by Analyst

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Kirby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the shipping company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Kirby’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KEX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

KEX opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $57.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.04.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.18 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $341,285,000 after acquiring an additional 54,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kirby by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $191,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,096,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,112,000 after buying an additional 77,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $257,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $257,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,104 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

