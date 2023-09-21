QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Acquires 2,500 Shares

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Valenti purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,857,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,511. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Monday, September 11th, Douglas Valenti bought 2,500 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $23,575.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Douglas Valenti purchased 2,500 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $24,700.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Douglas Valenti acquired 2,500 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $24,025.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Douglas Valenti bought 2,500 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $24,850.00.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Quarry LP bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at $173,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QNST

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.