Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) and The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Free Report) is one of 5 public companies in the “Real property lessors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Radius Global Infrastructure to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Real property lessors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Real property lessors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Radius Global Infrastructure has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radius Global Infrastructure’s peers have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Global Infrastructure $135.46 million -$60.69 million -8.47 Radius Global Infrastructure Competitors $81.36 million -$14.12 million -4.14

This table compares Radius Global Infrastructure and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Radius Global Infrastructure has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Radius Global Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Radius Global Infrastructure and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Global Infrastructure 1 3 2 0 2.17 Radius Global Infrastructure Competitors 6 28 49 3 2.57

Radius Global Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.44%. As a group, “Real property lessors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.79%. Given Radius Global Infrastructure’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Radius Global Infrastructure has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Radius Global Infrastructure and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Global Infrastructure -106.58% -24.83% -6.76% Radius Global Infrastructure Competitors -22.34% 2.33% 6.36%

Summary

Radius Global Infrastructure peers beat Radius Global Infrastructure on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aggregator of rental streams underlying wireless and other communications infrastructure sites through the acquisition of real property interests and contractual rights in Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, other Eurozone countries, and internationally. The company purchases the right to receive future rental payments generated from an existing ground, rooftop, and other communications infrastructure lease; and acquires the rental streams by way of a purchase of a real property interest in the land underlying the wireless tower, antennae, and other essential communications infrastructure, including easements, usufructs, leasehold, and sub-leasehold interests or fee simple interests, as well as purchases contractual interests, such as an assignment of rents, in conjunction with the property interest or as a stand-alone right. It also provides other digital infrastructure sites. The company was formerly known as Landscape Acquisition Holdings Limited and changed its name to Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

