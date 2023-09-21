Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $166.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.00.

RL stock opened at $115.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.81.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 357.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,802 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,532,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,962,000 after acquiring an additional 640,694 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 440.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,882,000 after acquiring an additional 320,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,893 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

