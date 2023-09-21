Raymond James Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $265.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $235.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $237.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.82.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

