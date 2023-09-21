Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.34.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 961,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,623. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

