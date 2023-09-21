Realty Income (NYSE:O) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.95

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.95 and last traded at $53.17, with a volume of 515727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

