Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 161 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,960 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $341,602,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PXD opened at $228.77 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

