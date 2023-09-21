Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,169 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.76.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $95.16 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

