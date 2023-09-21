Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.