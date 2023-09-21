Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $375,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.61 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

