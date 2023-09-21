Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $237,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. HSBC cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.