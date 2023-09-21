Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 16,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $212.98 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.