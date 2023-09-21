Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.2% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Carrier Global by 43.7% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

