Redrow (LON:RDW) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 843 ($10.44) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDW. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.43) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.05) to GBX 643 ($7.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Redrow from GBX 440 ($5.45) to GBX 370 ($4.58) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 588.20 ($7.29).

Get Redrow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RDW

Redrow Stock Performance

Redrow Increases Dividend

LON:RDW opened at GBX 512 ($6.34) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 488 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 484.06. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367.40 ($4.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 558.50 ($6.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 914.29, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,714.29%.

Redrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.