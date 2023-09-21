Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Regency Centers news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10,411.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

