Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 46.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Regions Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 474,164 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Regions Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Regions Financial by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

NYSE RF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $17.83. 693,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,545,749. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

