Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) Trading 2.1% Higher

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. 4,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 69,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Reliance Global Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 156,906 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Global Group during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Reliance Global Group by 179.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and insurance brokerage products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

