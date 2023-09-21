RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Price Target Lowered to $4.25 at B. Riley

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a hold rating for the company.

RFIL opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

