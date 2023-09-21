Richard A. Graham Sells 2,482 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $24,546.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 336,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,981.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Theravance Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of TBPH stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $478.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.03.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million. Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 1,694.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
TBPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
