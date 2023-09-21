Richard William Scalzo Sells 1,290 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Richard William Scalzo sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $12,138.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %
NYSE DYN opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40.
Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DYN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,729,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,916,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dyne Therapeutics
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies On The Brink of Bullish Reversals
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.