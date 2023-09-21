Richard William Scalzo Sells 1,290 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Richard William Scalzo sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $12,138.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE DYN opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DYN. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,729,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,916,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

