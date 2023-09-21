Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 137,971 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 63,364 shares.The stock last traded at $30.40 and had previously closed at $30.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.41). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $99.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $105,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 190,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,463.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

