RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $43.52 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.52.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RNG
Insider Activity at RingCentral
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $26,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral Stock Performance
RingCentral stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $49.32.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RingCentral
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies On The Brink of Bullish Reversals
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.