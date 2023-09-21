RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $43.52 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.52.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RNG

Insider Activity at RingCentral

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,469 shares of company stock worth $2,356,238 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $26,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RingCentral stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.