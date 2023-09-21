RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $43.52 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNGGet Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.52.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,469 shares of company stock worth $2,356,238 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $26,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RingCentral stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

