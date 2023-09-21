Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.42

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 4661139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.97 million, a PE ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.

Get Rosslyn Data Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rosslyn Data Technologies news, insider James Appleby bought 21,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £210,000 ($260,126.35). 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability; and Contract Management platform, which links the contracts with spend data, supplier performance scorecards, and other to provide visibility of the supply base.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.