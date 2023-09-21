Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $114.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEN. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lennar from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Get Lennar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Lennar Trading Down 0.6 %

LEN opened at $116.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.93. Lennar has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Lennar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.