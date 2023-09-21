RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in RTX by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of RTX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in RTX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in RTX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.55.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

