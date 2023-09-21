Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 2.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Salesforce by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $209,294,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 5.9% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,364,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 656,325 shares of company stock valued at $143,551,489. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a PE ratio of 133.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

