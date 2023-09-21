Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 2.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,956,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $213.03 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.13. The stock has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $198,309.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $198,309.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,102.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,325 shares of company stock valued at $143,551,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.