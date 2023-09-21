Salona Global Medical Device (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 17,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 10,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Salona Global Medical Device Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Salona Global Medical Device

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of medical devices and products in the United States. The company's medical devices are used for pain management and physical therapy treatments, including cold/hot therapy products, neuromuscular electrical stimulation devices, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices, and ultrasound treatment devices.

