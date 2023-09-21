Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.22, but opened at $24.33. Samsara shares last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 549,974 shares.

Specifically, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $12,118,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $12,118,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $62,170.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 332,774 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,132.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,233,168 shares of company stock worth $62,032,982. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $4,019,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $3,279,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 98,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $181,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

