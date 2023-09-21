Sawyer & Company Inc Acquires 142 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Amgen Stock Up 2.7 %

Amgen stock opened at $271.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $145.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.61 and its 200 day moving average is $238.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.